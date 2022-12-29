1 Dead, Another Injured After Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Pedestrians Thursday

Chicago police say that a man is dead and another was seriously injured after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Washington Heights neighborhood Thursday night.

Authorities say the incident occurred near the intersection of 94th Street and South Ashland at approximately 6:30 p.m.

A man was pushing another individual in a wheelchair when a 2007 white Chevrolet SUV struck them as it traveled northbound on Ashland, police said.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene. The man in the wheelchair, identified as a 56-year-old, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.