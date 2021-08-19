1 Dead, 2 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Bus Stop in Calumet City, Police Say

One person has died and two are injured after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop in Calumet City Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

At approximately 2 p.m., Calumet City Police and Fire officials responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Torrence Avenue, authorities said.

According to police, a vehicle left the roadway and struck a bus stop near the intersection where two people were located. The vehicle then traveled into an adjacent parking lot, striking a construction worker.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were taken to an area hospital with unknown conditions, police said.

Calumet City Police and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (708) 868-2500.