Liam Hendriks jersey swaps with Chicago native Max Strus

Liam Hendriks did a jersey swap with Chicago native, now Cleveland Cavaliers guard, Max Strus at Sunday's White Sox game.

Liam Hendriks 🤝 Max Strus pic.twitter.com/qyILZ4UOxB — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 13, 2023

"To Liam, Thank you for choosing to pay it forward with us at W4E. You're an unbelievable inspiration! Keep going!" Strus wrote on his jersey for Hendriks.

"To Max, K Cancer. Punchin' tickets," Hendriks wrote on his jersey for Strus.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Strus, 27, grew up in Hickory Hills, Ill. He attended Stagg High School, Lewis University and DePaul University -- all institutions in the Chicagoland area. After being cut by the Boston Celtics his rookie year, he joined the Chicago Bulls on a two-way deal.

He tore his ACL with the Windy City Bulls before signing then after his recovery with the Miami Heat.

Strus spent the last three seasons in Miami. He's a 3-point specialist and floor hustler. This past season, he averaged 11.5 points on 41% shooting from the field. He helped the Heat to an Eastern Conference championship and an appearance in the NBA Finals.

He dropped 31 points on the Bulls during the final game of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament to send the Bulls packing and put the Heat in the playoffs.

During the offseason, he earned a 4-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers worth $64 million.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.