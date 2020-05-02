Indiana Reports Nearly 700 New Coronavirus Cases Saturday

Nearly 20,000 Indiana residents have now tested positive for coronavirus as the state reported an additional 676 cases of the virus on Saturday.

According to state officials, a total of 19,295 people have been diagnosed with the virus since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Officials also reported an additional 53 deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,115.

Since the pandemic began, the state has also tracked an additional 113 deaths that officials believe were COVID-19 related, but no positive coronavirus tests were performed on the victims.

“Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record,” the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement.

Nearly 6,000 cases of the virus have been reported in Marion County alone, the highest total number in the state. In Lake County, 1,993 cases of the virus have been reported, according to officials.

Even as the number of cases of the virus continues to rise, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is laying out plans to re-open the state by July 4. The governor laid out a five-stage rollout plan for the new plan, with most of the state currently in phase one of the plan.

On May 4, most of the state will move to phase two, which will allow manufacturers to reopen, retail businesses to reopen at 50 percent capacity, and for personal service facilities like hair salons, barber shops and spas to reopen by appointment only.

On May 23, the state will enter phase three, where social gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed.

Governor Holcomb did say that any resurgence in the number of cases could cause delays in the phased reopening plan.