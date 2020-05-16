Indiana Lawmaker Loses Committee Assignments After Controversial Facebook Post

A white Indiana state lawmaker has been removed from two committees after posting a meme that showed black children in diapers dancing with the caption, “We gon’ get free money!”

Rep. Jim Lucas was removed from the interim study committees on elections and public policy, and demoted as vice chair of the committee on government reduction.

Speaker Todd Huston says the Facebook post was “unacceptable.” Lucas says he took the stock photo from a meme generator.

This is the Indiana state representative who bullied me when I gave testimony at the statehouse on gun safety in 2014. After telling me to speak only when spoken to, he accused me of being unAmerican for supporting background checks. #inlegis https://t.co/fvmpOlXOSU pic.twitter.com/pzCEDfNFbA — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 12, 2020

Lucas says it was in response to more financial aid from Washington during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Lucas defended himself, saying that he “apologized for nothing” and accused media of “stirring up the race issue.”

“I find it disgusting that the media constantly stirs up the race issue,” he said. “This is the kidn f garbage that divides us. I don’t see nor look at the color of a person’s skin and I find it repugnant of tose that do. I apologize for nothing and the meme stays.”

Lucas later deleted the meme, and his defense of the post.