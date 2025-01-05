Indiana deploys National Guard amid winter storm

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has deployed the National Guard to help respond to a massive winter storm that’s expected to bring snow and ice to the state this weekend.

According to a press release, more than 120 National Guardsmen will deploy beginning Sunday to help assist stranded motorists and respond to winter emergencies across the state.

Holcomb’s office says the members of the Guard will remain active through at least Tuesday to help respond to the storm.

Most of central and southern Indiana, including Indianapolis, Muncie and Terre Haute, remains under a winter storm warning through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of the state could see 6-to-12 inches of snow, with ice accumulation possible across the area.

Far southern Indiana is under an ice storm warning through Monday morning, with forecasters warning of up to one-half inch of ice accumulation during the storm.

“Travel could be impossible,” according to officials, and power lines and tree limbs could be badly damaged by the accumulating ice. A blast of frigid air will accompany the storm as well, causing ice to remain frozen to those surfaces. Any power outages could be prolonged in nature because of the cold weather and ice, according to officials.

Temperatures aren’t expected to rise above the freezing mark until at least Friday or Saturday across the state, according to officials.