Humboldt Park Beach reopens to public for first time in 4 years

An iconic Chicago landmark and the city’s “only inland beach” is back in operation for the first time in four years, as the Humboldt Park Beach reopened to the public on Monday.

The beach, closed for years because of the COVID pandemic and then staffing challenges, reopened its doors on Monday, just in time for a heat wave that is hitting Chicago with record-high temperatures.

“We are very excited to welcome back the Humboldt Park and neighboring communities to Chicago’s only inland beach,” said Rosa Escareño, Chicago Park District Superintendent & CEO, in a statement. “Due in large part to the success of our seven-month long ‘Your Perfect Summer Job’ recruitment campaign, which yielded a great response from lifeguards that make staffing Humboldt Park Beach possible, we can finally confidently say that the lifeguard shortage is behind us, and our beaches and pools will be fully staffed and open for swimming all summer long.”

The beach is open for the same hours as any beach along Lake Michigan, daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day, but unlike those beaches it is a man-made creation. The park district says such an operation requires “added attention” to keep it usable, and was excited to reopen it to the public this summer.

Like other Chicago beaches, water quality will be tested each day in Humboldt Park, and information will be published on the park district’s website.

Those using the beach are encouraged to dispose of all their trash, refrain from feeding birds, and to use waterproof swim pants for small children.

More information on the beach can be found on the park district’s website.