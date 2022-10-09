Here Are the Top American Finishers in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

It was a record day for Americans in the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, as Emily Sisson scored a top-two finish and put down a record time in the race.

Sisson, a six-time national champion, hadn’t raced at marathon distance since the trials for the Tokyo Olympics, but that didn’t stop her from setting a new American women’s marathon record in Chicago on Sunday.

In the race, Sisson put up a blistering 1:09:26 half-marathon split and finished the race on a strong note, finishing in 2:18:29.

That time set a new American record in the distance, besting the time of 2:19:12 that Keira D’Amato put up in Houston earlier this year as she broke Deena Kastor’s long-standing record.

Sisson ultimately finished second behind Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich, whose world record bid fell just short as she finished in 2:14:18, 12 seconds behind Brigid Kosgei’s world record run in 2019.

In all, six American women finished in the top-11 spots in the race. Susanna Sullivan finished in 2:25:14 to take home sixth, just ahead of Sarah Vaughn and Maggie Montoya. Makena Morley finished in 10th place, besting fellow American Laura Thweatt as she finished in 11th.

It was a clean American sweep of the podium in the women’s wheelchair race, with Susannah Scaroni winning her first Chicago Marathon title in 1:45:48. The triumph marked a huge milestone for Scaroni, who was badly injured when her chair was hit by a car during a training run in Champaign last fall.

Tatyana McFadden and Jenna Fesemyer finished in second and third, respectively, and Yen Hoang finished in fourth.

On the men’s side, Conner Mantz was the top-American on the board with a time of 2:08:16, which put him in seventh place in the race. Zachery Panning, Matt McDonald and Nicolas Montanez finished just outside of the top-10, holding down the 11th through 13th spots, respectively.

Reigning men’s wheelchair champion Daniel Romanchuk finished in second place in the race, well-behind Switzerland’s Marcel Hug as he blistered the field in 1:25:20. Aaron Pike finished in third, and Evan Correll finished in seventh to give the U.S. three top-10 finishers in this year’s race.