Court Order Temporarily Prevents Release of Bodycam Video in Officer Ella French Shooting: COPA

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability says that a court order will temporarily prevent it from releasing body camera footage and other materials related to the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French earlier this month.

According to a press release, a court order entered Monday will prevent COPA and all other city agencies from releasing materials related to the case. That includes complying with Freedom of Information Act requests and the city’s Video Release Policy, per the press release.

COPA says it will release footage, third-party video and other materials once the court order is lifted.

“COPA remains committed to transparency, and is conducting a full analysis and investigation of the incident,” the office said in a statement.

The court order was issued as police continue to investigate the shooting, which left a 29-year-old police officer dead and her partner critically injured.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 7 in the 6300 block of South Bell. According to police, French and two fellow officers were conducting a traffic stop when one of the occupants of the vehicle opened fire, striking French in the head and one of the other officers multiple times.

French was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later. Her partner was hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting.

Brothers Emonte and Eric Morgan have both been charged in the attack, which police say was perpetrated with a gun that was illegally purchased in Indiana.

Funeral services for French are scheduled for this week in Chicago, according to family members.