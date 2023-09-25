Where can you get free COVID tests? Here are some options

The U.S. has officially brought back a program to mail free COVID tests to residents, but how can you get them and where else can you find free tests?

With COVID activity rising, many residents might be reaching for their at-home COVID tests, but there are some things you should know before you do.

Are COVID tests free?

Beginning on June 1, the government halted its free at-home test deliveries. It wasn't until Monday that the program resumed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to officials, individuals simply need to visit COVIDtests.gov. There, residents can request up to four free tests to be shipped directly to their homes.

The tests are also still available at many major pharmacies, and in some cases, insurance providers may reimburse you for the cost.

Walgreens, for example, has a form customers can use in which they will submit an insurance claim on your behalf.

But beyond the at-home test kits, lab PCR tests have become more challenging to access - and in some cases more expensive - since the national public health emergency ended in May.

Antigen and PCR testing is still available at major pharmacies, like Walgreens, for example, but out of pocket costs could apply, depending on your insurance provider.

You can also use the CDC's testing locator to see if there are any free testing sites near you.

Are your old at-home tests still usable?

While many Americans may have unused tests in their homes, it's important to check the expiration dates, experts say.

The Food and Drug Administration has extended the expiration dates of many popular at-home test products, which means some such kits may still be safe to use, CNBC reports. You can check expiration dates for each brand using a page on the FDA's website.

Meanwhile, according to NBC News, the kits that will be shipped out from the federal government now won’t expire before the end of the year, and those tests that do could potentially have those expiration dates extended.

The Biden Administration says that notification will be given to residents if those dates are extended