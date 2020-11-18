Walmart Resumes Counting Shoppers as Pandemic Surges Again

Walmart stores are once again counting shoppers for capacity limitations during the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

Though stores have been at reduced capacity since the start of the pandemic, the company said it "resumed counting the number of people entering and leaving our stores" on Monday.

Stores have been limited to 20% capacity since early April.

"We know from months of metering data in our stores that the vast majority of the time our stores didn’t reach our self-imposed 20% metering capacity," Walmart said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have resumed counting the number of people entering and leaving our stores.”

Several big box chains have resumed coronavirus precautions taken during the start of the pandemic and others have issued new guidelines.

To help ensure supplies, stores such as Mariano's and Kroger have placed limits on items including toilet paper.

Also starting Monday, wholesale retailer Costco requires all shoppers to wear facial coverings, even those who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face masks.