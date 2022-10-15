Walgreens Offering Updated COVID-19 Boosters For Children Ages 5-11

Following the FDA's approval of the updated bivalent COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, Walgreens is now offering appointments for the updated shot for children in that age range.

The updated booster shot is targeted to offer better protection for the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant, which have been the dominant variants in recent months in the U.S.

Children ages 5-11 who received the primary series of vaccines or received a booster dose at least two months ago are eligible to receive the updated booster. The child's date of birth must be confirmed and a parent or guardian must be present during the vaccine's administration in order for the child to receive the vaccine.

Children ages 5 and over are eligible to receive the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster, whereas children ages 6 and over are eligible to receive the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster.

More information on how to schedule an appointment can be found here.