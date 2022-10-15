WALGREENS

Walgreens Offering Updated COVID-19 Boosters For Children Ages 5-11

The pharmacy chain is now offering appointments for children ages 5-11 to receive the updated bivalent boosters following the FDA's approval of the shots

Walgreens
NBC 5 News

Following the FDA's approval of the updated bivalent COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, Walgreens is now offering appointments for the updated shot for children in that age range.

The updated booster shot is targeted to offer better protection for the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant, which have been the dominant variants in recent months in the U.S.

Children ages 5-11 who received the primary series of vaccines or received a booster dose at least two months ago are eligible to receive the updated booster. The child's date of birth must be confirmed and a parent or guardian must be present during the vaccine's administration in order for the child to receive the vaccine.

Children ages 5 and over are eligible to receive the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster, whereas children ages 6 and over are eligible to receive the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More information on how to schedule an appointment can be found here.

This article tagged under:

WALGREENSCOVID-19PfizerModernavaccines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us