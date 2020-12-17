Virus Updates: US Tops 17M Cases; Interior Secretary Bernhardt Tests Positive

As the United States continues to roll out the Pfizer vaccine for health care workers and nursing home residents, the country reached new records in the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, with more than 230,000 new cases and 3,234 deaths reported, according to a tally by NBC News.

Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration confirmed Tuesday the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, bringing a second shot to the cusp of U.S. authorization.

The vaccine campaign is offering hope in the fight against the pandemic that has infected over 17 million and killed more than 308,000 in the U.S. alone, according to NBC News.

United States Tops 17 Million COVID-19 Cases

The United States surpassed 17 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to a tally by NBC News.

With 17,038,284 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. has the most cases of any country in the world.

Interior Secretary Bernhardt Tests Positive

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the department said.

Bernhardt is currently asymptomatic, spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said, adding that Bernhardt "will continue to work on behalf of the American people while in quarantine."

The Washington Post first reported that Bernhardt tested positive. The newspaper reported that Bernhardt was tested for the coronavirus before President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, and that Bernhardt did not attend that meeting.

Cash-Strapped Ambulance Services to Receive Federal Aid

Private ambulance companies will finally receive a sizable sum of federal aid after riding along the edge of a fiscal cliff since the beginning of the pandemic, putting the nation's ability to respond to 911 calls at risk, NBC News reports.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that it would provide $24.5 billion to more than 70,000 health care providers nationwide, including $1.48 billion for cash-strapped ambulance services as the nation faces another surge in coronavirus cases.

The HHS funding comes mere weeks after NBC News first reported that the American Ambulance Association sent a letter to HHS warning “the 911 emergency medical system throughout the United States is at a breaking point. Without additional relief, it seems likely to break, even as we enter the third surge of the virus in the Mid-West and the West.”

