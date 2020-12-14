Virus Updates: US Health Workers Get First Dose of Pfizer Shot; Trump Won't Take Vaccine Yet

Hospital workers across the country began unloading precious frozen vials of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history got underway, with the first shots administered to health care workers in New York.

Early supplies are sparse, and health care workers are first in line, not just doctors and nurses but also janitors and other staff. So are nursing home residents. How well initial vaccinations go will help reassure a wary public when it's their turn sometime next year.

Still, the vaccine is offering hope in the fight against the pandemic that has killed nearly 300,000 and infected more than 15 million in the U.S. alone.

First COVID Vaccine Shots Administered to US Health Workers

A registered nurse was the first in New York to receive the coronavirus vaccine Monday morning.

A critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens received the first shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the state of New York, and reportedly first in the nation.

Northwell Health, the state's largest healthcare provider, began vaccinating workers Monday. The first shot went to critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, who received the vaccine just after 9:20 a.m. ET during a livestreamed event with gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I feel hopeful today. Relieved,” said Lindsay.

FedEx Completes First Deliveries of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID Vaccine

FedEx announced in a tweet Monday that it has "safely" completed its first deliveries of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're honored to be able to use our network to transport these critical vaccines in the U.S., and eventually the world," the shipping giant posted just before 7 a.m. on its official Twitter account.

We’ve safely made our first deliveries of @pfizer-@BioNTech_Group COVID-19 vaccines. We’re honored to be able to use our network to transport these critical vaccines in the U.S., and eventually the world. https://t.co/eYSIdMz1y3 pic.twitter.com/qulH7FBYDr — FedEx (@FedEx) December 14, 2020

The first inoculations of Pfizer's vaccine could come as soon as Monday, with healthcare workers and nursing home residents first in line.

Trump Says He's Nixing Plans for Early Vaccine at White House

President Donald Trump says he's reversing an administration directive to vaccinate top government officials against COVID-19 while public distribution of the shot is limited to front-line health workers and people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet Sunday night, hours after his administration confirmed that senior U.S. officials, including some White House aides who work in close proximity to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, would be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week under federal continuity of government plans.

“People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary,” Trump said in a tweet. “I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”

It was not immediately clear what effect Trump’s tweet would have on the government’s efforts to protect top leadership.

Los Angeles, San Francisco Counties Break COVID-19 Records

Los Angeles County again broke a record for coronavirus hospitalizations this weekend as San Francisco County reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Statewide, more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Sunday.

In San Francisco County, health officials reported 323 new cases on Saturday. In Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous, officials said on Sunday that more than 4,000 people were hospitalized for COVID-19. The record-breaking figures in Los Angeles and San Francisco counties come as more than 325,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to California. Millions of residents in the majority of the state are under stay-at-home orders.