US Virus Updates: FDA Expands ‘Toxic' Sanitizer List

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases neared 4 million on Thursday, according to a tally by NBC News, as California surpassed New York for the state with the highest number of cases.

However, marking somewhat of a return to normalcy, Major League Baseball returns Thursday evening with the Washington Nationals playing the New York Yankees in D.C. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a longtime Nats fan, will throw the first pitch.

Also Thursday, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is set to unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package. The Republican leader is pushing past a GOP revolt over big spending and differences with the White House as the virus crisis worsens. The bill will include an extension of the weekly unemployment benefit boost, which is set to expire Friday. However, it will likely be reduced from $600 a week to $200.

A weekly unemployment report, due Thursday morning, will show the U.S. economy's continued struggle under the weight of lockdowns due to the pandemic. More than 1 million Americans have filed for unemployment each week for the past 17 weeks.

Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. government signed a nearly $2 billion contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

FDA Adds More Hand Sanitizers to 'Toxic' List, Bringing Total to 75

If you are purchasing hand sanitizer to keep your hands clean and slow the spread of the coronavirus, avoid purchasing products that contain methanol, a type of wood alcohol that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin.

In recent weeks, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified 75 products that contain methanol. The initial press release on this topic, issued on June 19, highlighted nine hand sanitizers manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV, that were found to contain methanol.

"Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects," said the FDA release. "Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning."

Now, there are 75 types of potentially toxic hand sanitizer listed on the FDA's site.

If you are using hand sanitizer, make sure to use a product that does not contain methanol and contains at least 60% ethanol. However, the FDA recommends that people wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, as opposed to using hand sanitizer.

