US Virus Updates: Uber Requires Face Masks; Several More States Reopen

Former President Barack Obama slammed U.S. politicians for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual commencement address for graduating high school seniors across the country on Saturday night.

"Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy, that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately a lot of so-called grownups, including some with fancy titles, important jobs, still think that way, which is why things are so screwed up," he said without naming President Donald Trump or his administration.

Meanwhile, the president, who called in to a charity golf event on Sunday, continued to downplay the virus, saying he’d like to see crowds packing into sports venues by this fall whether or not a cure for the coronavirus is developed.

"We’re looking at vaccines, we’re looking at cures, and we are very, very far down the line," he said. "I think that’s not going to be in the very distant future. But even before that, I think we’ll be back to normal."

However, experts say finding a cure could take many more months, or possibly years, and warn that easing restrictions too quickly could cause the virus to rebound.

The U.S. now has more than 1.4 million virus cases and is nearing 90,000 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Uber Requires Drivers and Passengers Wear Face Masks

Uber is launching a new set of features in its app that will check if drivers are wearing face masks before starting trips.

The move is an attempt from the firm to restore momentum in its core ride-sharing business as countries look to gradually start lifting their coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Starting May 18, drivers and riders will be required to wear face masks and coverings in an effort to stop the spread of the disease. But unlike riders, drivers will now be required to verify that they’re wearing face masks before accepting a booking. Riders will also be required to sit in the back seat.

The San Francisco-based company, which has been heavily impacted by shelter-in-place measures worldwide, will also invest $50 million to distribute supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant to drivers and couriers. Uber is partnering with Clorox in the U.S. and Unilever in Europe to provide the supplies.

"Self-certification is good but sometimes verification is really important," Sachin Kansal, senior director of product management at Uber, told reporters Wednesday over a Zoom call. "It is one thing for us to issue guidelines and requirements, but sometimes we have to enforcement those requirements."

Drivers and riders will both have the ability to cancel a trip if either of them aren’t wearing a face covering. Uber said it has already acquired 20 million masks and distributed 5 million of them to drivers.

Speaking to a crowd in Allentown, Pa., Thursday, President Donald Trump said, "You have to get your governor of Pennsylvania to start opening up a little bit. You have areas of Pennsylvania that are barely affected, and they want to keep them closed. You can't do that."

More States Partially Reopen After Weeks of Stay-Home Orders

Many states across the U.S. are taking more steps Monday to reopen after weeks of stay-home orders forced businesses to shutter. Here's a list of those states and the new orders in place:

Minnesota: Statewide stay-home order expires, unless it's extended.

Louisiana: Casinos reopen.

New Jersey: Non-essential construction and retail reopen.

Vermont: Non-essential retail reopens.

West Virginia: Gyms and recreation centers reopen.

South Carolina: Close-contact service providers reopen.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.