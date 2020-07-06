Virus Updates: Disparities in Testing; Minn. Health Board Probes Sen. Over ‘Reckless' COVID-19 Advice

The United States dipped under 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear Fourth of July celebrations will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging outbreak.

Leaders in Austin and Houston, Texas, warned Sunday of hospitals nearing capacity, and asked Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott to allow them to issue local lockdown orders. Florida meanwhile surpassed 200,000 statewide coronavirus cases and West Virginia saw its biggest two-day jump in cases yet.

The United States has the most infections and virus-related deaths in the world, with nearly 2.9 million cases and over 130,000 dead, according to a tally from NBC News. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is significantly higher, due to people who died before they were tested and missed mild cases.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Trump Administration Releases Partial List of Companies That Got Small Business Relief

The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration on Monday disclosed the names of many of the small businesses to which it lent money under a program intended to blunt the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reported.

The disclosure comes amid demands from Democrats for more transparency around the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, funds established as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed this spring.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sparked an outcry from Democrats when he originally implied the Trump administration would not disclose the names of participants. The Treasury and SBA later reversed course, saying they would disclose names and other details about businesses that took PPP loans of $150,000 and above.

The SBA released other details about the program Monday, including:

It has approved 4.9 million loans for a total of more than $521 billion.

Companies said that the funding supported more than 51 million jobs. But the businesses reported the total when they applied for loans, and it is unclear how many of those employees stayed on payroll.

The program has about $132 billion in funding remaining.

The average loan is $107,000.

Small businesses across the country are struggling to stay afloat as the coronavirus has closed many of their doors and kept their customers at home.

Latino, Black Neighborhoods Struggle with Test Disparities

As coronavirus infections explode in states like Arizona and Florida, people in communities of color who have been exposed to the virus are struggling to get tested.

While people nationwide complain about appointments being overbooked or waiting hours to be seen, getting a test can be even harder in America’s poorer, Hispanic and Black neighborhoods, far from middle-class areas where most chain pharmacies and urgent care clinics offering tests are found.

Public health experts say wider testing helps people in underserved neighborhoods and is key to controlling a pandemic. But President Donald Trump's administration has delegated responsibility for testing to states that have stitched together a patchwork of responses, forcing private foundations and nonprofit community health organizations to fill in the gaps and ensure people of color are reached.

“If you just set up the testing sites in wealthy communities, you cannot rein this in,” said Dr. Usama Bilal, assistant professor at Drexel’s Dornsife School of Public Health in Philadelphia, where Black doctors recently won city funding for testing in African American neighborhoods.

Minn. GOP Senator Investigated by State Medical Board Over 'Reckless Advice' on COVID-19

State Sen. Scott Jensen said he's being investigated by the Minnesota State Board of Medical Practice for some public comments he made as a doctor about the coronavirus.

In a video released Sunday the Chaska Republican said the investigation related to his earlier criticism of the Minnesota Department of Health for following federal guidelines on when doctors should characterize deaths as due to COVID-19.

Jensen said he was fearful the death toll might be inflated is each state's allocation of federal funds depended on the number of coronavirus deaths.

He said doesn't know who filed a complaint with the board and that he felt “targeted.” Jensen said he will cooperate fully with the investigation, the Star Tribune reported.

In the video, Jensen said the board is focused on two allegations: spreading misinformation about the death toll and providing “reckless advice” by comparing COVID-19 with the flu.

Amid Pandemic, Fewer Students Seek Federal Aid for College

The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education.

In the first weeks of the pandemic, the number of new applications fell by nearly half compared to last year’s levels, fueled by a precipitous decline among students at low-income schools, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data. The numbers have risen as states and schools have launched campaigns urging students to apply for aid, but they remain down overall from last year.

It’s raising alarms among education officials who say thousands of students may be opting to delay or forgo college, with potentially dire consequences for their job prospects and future earnings.

"The consequences are that kids are going directly into the workforce. They’re closing the door on post-high school learning,” said David Nieslanik, principal of Southridge High School in Beaverton, Oregon, where he saw only more affluent students file for aid once instruction moved online.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Clears NYC for Phase 3 of Reopening

Gov. Andrew Cuomo OK'd New York City to enter Phase III on Monday, but as he and Mayor Bill de Blasio previously announced, without the option of indoor dining, NBC New York reported.

"Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states' experience with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow," the governor said Sunday in a press release. "As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made out state a national leader in combatting this virus."

The third phase of reopening resumes personal care services from nail and tanning salons to spas and massage parlors with COVID safeguards in place.

Even with reopening, some services are still prohibited at personal care businesses. State regulations prohibit any service that requires a customer to remove a face mask are prohibited, like nose piercings or facials.

Employees will be required to get diagnostic tests for the coronavirus every 14 days, and there must be a mandatory screening, like a questionnaire or a checking of temperatures.

