US Coronavirus Updates: New Trump Panel Explores Reopening Economy; Calif. Churches Sue Governor

The coronavirus death toll in the United States has surpassed 23,500 with the total number of cases topping 582,500 Tuesday morning, according to a tally from John's Hopkins University.

More than 1.9 million coronavirus infections have been reported and over 119,000 people have died worldwide.

The figures understate the true size and toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing, uneven counting of the dead and deliberate under-counting by some governments.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

New Trump Panel to Explore Reopening US Economy

A new coronavirus response team, expected to be formally announced as early as Tuesday, has begun meeting behind closed doors in the West Wing to tackle another matter paramount to President Donald Trump: how to begin reopening the American economy.

With the country barreling toward a likely recession ahead of November's election, Trump is eager to spur an economic revival, hoping to steady financial markets and restore some of the 16 million jobs already lost due to the pandemic. He originally hoped to have the country stirring again by Easter, but now wants at least a partial reopening by the end of the month.

Many medical experts in the government, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, have cautioned that easing up on social distancing too soon could lead a new wave of the disease that would require shuttering the economy again, with disastrous results.

As for the new council, Trump said he expected “they will give us some also good advice but no, we want to be very, very safe. At the same time we’ve got to get our country open.”

Among those expected to be part of the new team: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and White House economic advisers, past and present, Kevin Hassett and Larry Kudlow. New White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is expected to chair the effort.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Monday that payments for the coronavirus stimulus package should be delivered to 80 million Americans by Wednesday.

Churches Sue Calif. Gov., Local Officials Over Orders Banning Religious Gatherings

Three Southern California churches that want to keep their doors open during the coronavirus outbreak sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials on Monday, arguing that social distancing orders violate the First Amendment right to freedom of religion and assembly.

The suit, filed in the federal court for the Central District of California, also names state Attorney General Xavier Becerra and officials of San Bernardino and Riverside counties, NBC Los Angeles reports.

The suit seeks to block Newsom’s month-old stay-at-home order and two county orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 by having people mostly stay at home, closing businesses except for those deemed essential and barring group gatherings. The orders don't list houses of worship among the critical infrastructure where face-to-face contact is permitted.

The churches argue that the state and local orders are overly broad and that they can practice safe social distancing in the same manner as grocery stores and other outlets that are considered essential services and allowed to remain open.

A message to the governor’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

California Virus Cases to Peak This Week, Officials Say

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday that the state expects to see peaks in cases and deaths this week, NBC Los Angeles reports.

California may experience a peak in new cases on April 17 and a peak in new deaths on April 19, Garcetti said, quickly warning that the peaks would only hold if the public continued to follow social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

Garcetti said proceeding with caution and continuing to be vigilant would lead to employment gains and the economy coming back quicker.