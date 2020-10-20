coronavirus

Texas Woman Died of Coronavirus ‘on the Jetway' on Flight From Arizona

“It became difficult for her to breathe and they tried to give her oxygen,” an official said. “It was not successful."

A Texas woman in her 30s died of COVID-19 while flying home from Arizona this summer, officials said Monday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that the woman died in July, but that officials just learned of her official cause of death.

“It became difficult for her to breathe, and they tried to give her oxygen,” he told the station. “It was not successful. She died on the jetway.”

The woman, who was from the Dallas suburb of Garland, had underlying health conditions, according to a Dallas County news release. Additional information about her was not immediately available.

