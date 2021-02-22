State of Illinois to Open New COVID Vaccination Sites in Rockford, Collinsville

The state of Illinois is set to add two additional mass-vaccination sites as officials look to step up efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to a press release, new sites will launch on Tuesday in Rockford and in Collinsville, with a maximum of 2,700 doses per day to be administered at the two sites.

Both sites will be aided by members of the Illinois National Guard, which will be mobilized by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to help stand the new sites up.

“My administration is committed to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in an efficient and equitable manner with a robust vaccine infrastructure in every corner of the state. These new mass vaccination sites and mobile teams will build on our partnership with local health departments and help ensure we administer doses as quickly as we receive them,” Pritzker said in a statement. “As the federal government works to continue to build up the vaccine supply, every Illinoisan can continue do their part to fight this virus by following public health guidance and getting vaccinated when it is their turn to do so.”

In all, 14 mass-vaccination sites are now state supported, with additional mobile vaccination teams deploying to rural areas of the state in an effort to step up administration of the treatments.

Each of the two new sites will aim to vaccinate 1,350 individuals per day once they are operating at full capacity, making them two of the highest-capacity sites in the state. Similar mass-vaccination sites are currently in operation in Arlington Heights, Belleville, Carbondale and Springfield, among others.

The sites will operate on a by-appointment basis. Appointments and other information can be found on the state’s coronavirus information website.