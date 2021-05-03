Pritzker ‘Looking Forward' to Illinois State Fairs This Summer

Barring a “highly unusual event,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that he anticipates that the annual State Fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin will be able to proceed later this summer.

The governor says that the size of outdoor spaces at both sites will be key to allowing the fairs to take place, and that the Illinois Department of Public Health is coordinating with the state’s Department of Agriculture to ensure the safety of fairgoers.

“I am very much looking forward to the Illinois State Fair,” Pritzker said. “We’ve obviously been doing all the planning that’s necessary for it. Barring some highly unusual event that would prevent a large gathering….I think we’re gonna have a lot of fun this summer.”

Ticket packs for the State Fair in Springfield are currently on sale, with several big-name artists set to hit the stage this summer. Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will perform on Aug. 14, while country stars Toby Keith and Chris Young will perform at the fair on Aug. 15 and 17, respectively.

Live racing will also return to the State Fair on Aug. 21 and 22, according to Ticketmaster’s website.

En Vogue, REO Speedwagon, Ludacris and Ron White are among the performers who will take the stage at the Du Quoin State Fair, which is set to take place between Aug. 27 and Sept. 6.

It has not yet been announced how many people will be allowed to attend the state fairs, with the state still in Phase Four of its reopening plan. A potential Bridge Phase is possible, which would bump up the allowed capacity at outdoor events, and if the state hits the 50% threshold for vaccinated individuals 16 years of age and older, then the state could move forward into Phase Five, according to the IDPH website.