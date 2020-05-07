Pritzker Announces End to Weekend Coronavirus Briefings; Weekday Updates to Continue

NOTE: Gov. Pritzker's weekday briefings can still be streamed live at 2:30 p.m. here.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that he and state health officials will no longer be holding in-person coronavirus briefings on the weekends.

Pritzker said the daily weekday updates will continue, but weekends will transition to a release of data.

"To the delight of many reporters who have been working these long days with us, beginning this weekend, we will no longer hold weekend in-person briefings but instead will release daily medical statistics on Saturday and Sunday," Pritzker said. "And then we will be back on Monday and will continue with weekday briefings as usual."

Thursday marked the 60th briefing in a row for the governor and much of his staff.

It also marked a bleak milestone for Illinois as the number of fatalities associated with the coronavirus topped 3,000.

The total number of cases reported now sits at 70,873, with 3,111 fatalities as of Thursday.

So far, the state has administered nearly 400,000 tests, with more than 17,000 conducted in the last day.