New Jersey Extends Face Mask Mandate to Outdoors

What to Know New Jersey has mandated outdoor face masks in addition to their indoor use, Gov. Phil Murphy said

Outdoor masks are now required anywhere people are congregating, though Murphy acknowledge the rule will be harder to enforce outside

New Jersey has lost more than 15,000 people to COVID-19, and the state's infection rate recently hit a 10-week high

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order Wednesday requiring people to wear face masks outdoors when they can't socially distance, in addition to the existing rules for indoor masks.

Certain exceptions apply: Kids under 2 don't have to wear them. Face coverings aren't required for people eating or drinking at an outdoor dining establishment. They're also excused in cases where mask-wearing would inhibit health or safety.

"There's no question that face coverings are game changers. I think we were the first state in America to require them indoors, they've been strongly recommended out of doors. We're going to turn that up a notch today and say we're going to ask you if you can't socially distance then we're gonna, it's gonna be required," Murphy said in an MSNBC interview Wednesday.

Murphy said an outdoor mask mandate at places like Jersey Shore boardwalks, while difficult to police, was necessary given the rising number of cases in most of the country. (The state recently saw its infection rate hit a 10-week high, and Hoboken reported a cluster of new cases tied to out-of-state travelers.)

"If you're congregating with a lot of other folks and there's no social distancing, you can at least get a warning, if not something stronger. Admittedly, this is harder to enforce," Murphy said.

As of Tuesday, New Jersey reported almost 174,000 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed since early March, with more than 15,000 confirmed and probable deaths.

Vipe President Mike Pence on Sunday urged people to wear masks when unable to practice social distancing. Meanwhile, the world has surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases. About 1 in 4 of those deaths – more than 125,000 – have been reported in the U.S. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.