Multiple Employees at North Side Whole Foods Test Positive for Coronavirus

Multiple employees of a North Side grocery store have tested positive for coronavirus, company officials confirmed Saturday.

The employees, who work at the Whole Foods grocery store in the 1500 block of North Kingsbury in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, are currently being quarantined, a company spokesman said.

“The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We’ve been working closely with our store team members, and are supporting the diagnosed team members, who are in quarantine,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, stores are continuing to operate under social distancing and crowd control measures. Plexiglass barriers have been installed at checkout counters, and employees are required to undergo temperature checks and use face masks at stores and other facilities.

Company officials say that some stores are being closed up to two hours early for cleaning, restocking and other preparations. Daily cleanliness and disinfection protocols are also in effect at all company stores.