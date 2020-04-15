More Than 200 Cook County Correctional Officers Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

More than 180 detainees and more than 200 correctional officers at the Cook County Jail are currently dealing with the novel coronavirus after testing positive for the disease, officials said Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 181 detainees at Cook County Jail are currently dealing with COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Department of Corrections. Officials say 18 of those detainees are currently being treated for the virus at local hospitals.

Officials say 156 detainees are no longer experiencing symptoms of the disease, and are being monitored at a recovery facility.

A total of three detainees have died after testing positive for the virus. That brings the total number of detainees who have tested positive for the virus to 340.

Officials say a total of 203 correctional officers have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 35 other Cook County Sheriff’s Department employees. Another 20 employees who previously tested positive for the virus have now fully recovered and have returned to duty, the department says.

According to officials, the sheriff’s department has created an off-site, 500-bed isolation and care facility for detainees and also moved detainees from double cells to single cells in order to increase social distancing.

All facilities at the jail are being regularly disinfected and cleaned, in accordance with CDC guidelines.