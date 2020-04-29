NY Mayor Under Fire After Huge Crowd Gathers for Rabbi’s Funeral in Brooklyn

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Williamsburg for a funeral of a local rabbi, a gathering that brought the NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio to Brooklyn to break it up, with the mayor saying the city has "zero tolerance" for such large events at this time.

Crowds of Hasidic men and women were packed tightly onto sidewalks and in the streets, some wearing masks but all other social distancing measures were completely disregarded, pictures posted on Twitter showed. However, with the mayor's criticism aimed directly at the Jewish community, advocates fear there is a double standard in how social distancing measures are being enforced around the city.

The funeral on Tuesday was held for Rabbi Chaim Mertz, who died at 73 from COVID-19 — one of the city's over 12,500 deaths from the highly contagious virus that has forced nearly the entire country into quarantine.

Tipster says this is the Williamsburg funeral today of Rabbi Chaim Mertz who died from COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/wsTvCrlzpb — Reuven Blau (@ReuvenBlau) April 29, 2020

A spokesperson for the Orthodox community, Isaac Abraham, claimed that the city knew about the funeral and that as many as five police precincts were involved in putting up barricades to accommodate it.

Abraham says the crowd was given an hour to mourn and that there were patrols handing out masks. "He's a lying s.o.b," he said. "When you say don't kick your friend when he's down, he kicked us twice."

Brooklyn resident Bruce Schaff tells NBC New York he was taking a walk up Bedford Avenue towards the Williamsburg Bridge when he encountered the crowd.

"It seemed like the funeral had already ended and the police were trying to get people to go home so they could start reopening the streets that had been blocked of," Schaff said.

The mayor himself went to those streets with police officers to help break up the gathering and he took to Twitter afterward to voice his frustrations with the lack of social distancing.

De Blasio called the incident "absolutely unacceptable" and said that he has allowed the NYPD to start issuing summonses or even start making arrests for those not cooperating at such events.

Something absolutely unacceptable happened in Williamsburg tonite: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic. When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed. And what I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the Coronavirus — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 29, 2020

My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 29, 2020

We have lost so many these last two months + I understand the instinct to gather to mourn. But large gatherings will only lead to more deaths + more families in mourning. We will not allow this. I have instructed the NYPD to have one standard for this whole city: zero tolerance. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 29, 2020

"This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period," de Blasio said in a tweet.

Police said no arrests were made during the funeral and no summons were issued.

With one of the tweets focused toward "the Jewish community," some called out the mayor for singling out Jews or lumping all members of the faith in with a very small minority who belong to the sect and participated in Tuesday's funeral.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said de Blasio failed to enforce social distancing when it came to the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flyover earlier in the day, an event that brought people out of their homes and in common areas to watch.

8.5 million people live in NYC.



1.1 mill of those are Jews.



72,000 Jews live in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.



A few hundred (mostly teens) attended a funeral.



The mayor of this big city rushed to the “scene” and also sent tweets singling out all 1.1 million Jews.



Also today: pic.twitter.com/jMMlWSYtjg — OJPAC (@OJPAC) April 29, 2020

"There are plenty of photos of people in ethnic groups violating the rules but how often do you mention them by name as done tonight to Jews?" the group asked of the mayor.

De Blasio's comments also drew scorn from fellow politicians, some on the national level. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wondered if the mayor would have sent the same tweet "with the word 'Jewish' replaced by any other religious minority," and ended with #ProtectFreeExercise.

Would DeBlasio have sent this identical tweet with the word “Jewish” replaced by any other religious minority? If not, why not? Laws should be enforced neutrally w/o targeting religious faith. #ProtectFreeExercise https://t.co/dMVcX0bin4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 29, 2020

Hey @NYCMayor, there are 1mil+ Jewish people in #NYC. The few who don’t social distance should be called out — but generalizing against the whole population is outrageous especially when so many are scapegoating Jews. This erodes the very unity our city needs now more than ever. https://t.co/jcYO9QQred — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 29, 2020

New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch noted the danger in de Blasio singling out "one specific ethnic community," especially because the Jewish community has recently seen a rise in hate crime attacks around the city.

"Every neighborhood has people who are being non-compliant. To speak to an entire ethnic group as though we are all flagrantly violating precautions is offensive, it’s stereotyping, and it’s inviting antisemitism. I’m truly stunned," Deutsch said.

Others blasted de Blasio for his hypocrisy because the mayor and his wife were spotted in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Saturday. The park is miles away from where they live.