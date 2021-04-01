Kendall County COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expands to Anyone Who Lives or Works in County

The Kendall County Health Department has announced that anyone who lives or works in the county will now be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

"The Health Department is excited to announce that we are opening our clinic to anyone that lives or works in Kendall County," the health department wrote on Facebook. "We are no longer following a 'phased' approach."

According to the county's vaccine registration site, proof of eligibility will be required to check in for appointments. That could include a driver's license, state ID, work ID or pay stub showing employment or residency in the county.

The county noted that only the Pfizer COVID vaccine can be used for residents 16 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson can be used on those 18 and older.

Residents and employees can sign up for appointments via the county health department's website here. There are two registration portals, one for first doses and another for second dose appointments.

Appointments can also be made for those without internet by calling the Health Department at (630) 553-9100.

