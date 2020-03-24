Tokyo 2020

Japan PM to Propose 1-Year Postponement for Olympics

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC President Thomas Bach, Japan’s NHK public television reported Tuesday.

Abe said a postponement is unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

