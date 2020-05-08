Indiana Reports 675 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 Additional Deaths

Indiana officials reported 675 new cases of coronavirus Friday, lifting the statewide total to 23,146 with much of the state in a second phase of reopening.

Indiana officials also reported 33 additional deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours. The state’s death toll now sits at 1,328, though health officials noted an additional 119 "probable deaths."

"Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record," the Indiana Department of Public Health said in a statement.

As of Friday, more than 130,000 tests have been reported to the state's health department.

Indiana health officials said nearly 40 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators were available statewide as of Friday. Those numbers remain steady despite the increase in cases, health officials said.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 7,078 cases and 403 deaths reported as of Friday. Lake County has reported 2,359 cases of the virus and 118 deaths.

The increase comes as much of Indiana enters the first week in "stage two" of a reopening plan that Gov. Eric Holcomb says is aimed at "having Indiana back on track by July 4."

Marion and Lake Counties will not move to stage two until May 11. Cass County can begin on May 18.