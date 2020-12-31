Indiana Reports 6,543 New Cases of Coronavirus, 99 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 6,543 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday along with 99 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

In all, 511,485 cases of the virus have been reported during the pandemic, along with 7,911 total deaths. An additional 352 fatalities are classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

In the last 24 hours, 54,672 new tests were performed on 14,272 patients in the state, according to officials. Since the pandemic began, Indiana has administered 5,681,710 tests to 2,636,695 individuals.

The statewide positivity rate jumped to 14.1% of all tests conducted, up from 13.7% the day before. The positivity rate for individuals increased to 23.7%, data shows.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 2,842 patients. Of the state’s ICU beds, 29.6% are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, while 12.6% of the state’s ventilators are in use by coronavirus patients.