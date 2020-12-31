Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 6,543 New Cases of Coronavirus, 99 Additional Deaths

Indiana's positivity rate continues to increase, now sitting at 14.1% for all tests

Health officials in Indiana reported 6,543 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday along with 99 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

In all, 511,485 cases of the virus have been reported during the pandemic, along with 7,911 total deaths. An additional 352 fatalities are classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

In the last 24 hours, 54,672 new tests were performed on 14,272 patients in the state, according to officials. Since the pandemic began, Indiana has administered 5,681,710 tests to 2,636,695 individuals.

News

Chicago gun violence 19 mins ago

Chicago Faith Leaders to Hold Anti-Violence March Down Michigan Avenue Thursday

chicago tribune 41 mins ago

Hedge Fund Alden Offers to Buy Tribune, Valuing It at $521M

The statewide positivity rate jumped to 14.1% of all tests conducted, up from 13.7% the day before. The positivity rate for individuals increased to 23.7%, data shows.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 2,842 patients. Of the state’s ICU beds, 29.6% are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, while 12.6% of the state’s ventilators are in use by coronavirus patients.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indianacoronavirus cases indianacovid cases indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us