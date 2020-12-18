Indiana Reports 6,088 New Coronavirus Cases, 84 Deaths Friday

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 6,088 new cases of coronavirus and 84 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the cases reported in the past 24 hours bring the statewide number of cases during the pandemic to 453,139.

The 84 additional deaths Friday bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 6,944.

Over the last 24 hours, Indiana officials have reported 54,507 new tests for 15,556 individuals. Those tests bring the total number conducted since the pandemic began to 5,157,016.

Over the last seven days, a rolling average of 12.4% of all tests performed in Indiana have come back positive, that figure staying the same as one day earlier. Meanwhile, 24.4% of residents who have been tested have been diagnosed with the illness.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly again on Friday, with 3,065 residents hospitalized due to the virus. That's down from the 3,147 patients hospitalized the day before, and below the 3,460 that were reported hospitalized on Nov. 30, the high watermark during the pandemic.

Roughly 20.6% of the state’s ICU beds are available, with 31.5% in use by COVID-19 patients, along with 13.2% of the state’s ventilators, leaving 71.2% of ventilators available, according to ISDH.