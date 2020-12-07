Indiana Reports 5,700 New Coronavirus Cases, 42 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Indiana reported 5,700 new cases of coronavirus, along with 42 additional deaths attributed to the virus as the state's positivity rate rose Monday.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 387,278 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,986 residents have passed away after contracting the illness.

In the last 24 hours, 14,745 new individuals have been tested for the virus, with 37,535 total tests administered, a drop from the more than 50,000 tests conducted one day earlier.

According to the ISDH, the positivity rate on all tests over the last seven days currently stands at 13.8%, while the positivity rate among unique individuals climbed to 27.2% in that span.

Amid a rise in positivity rates, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Indiana increased slightly after declining in recent days, with 3,214 patients as of midnight.