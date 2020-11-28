Indiana Reports 4,535 New Cases of Coronavirus, 66 Additional Deaths Saturday

Indiana health officials reported more than 4,500 new coronavirus cases and 66 additional deaths on Saturday.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 4,535 new positive cases have been confirmed over the last 24 hours, with 13,319 individuals tested in that time. A total of 35,032 tests were performed in the last day.

In all, 329,008 cases have been confirmed by state health officials during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate on all coronavirus tests now stands at 11.1%, while the positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 20.9% over the last seven days.

Nearly 4.2 million tests have been performed on 2,174,751 Indiana residents, officials say.

The 66 additional deaths reported Saturday bring the statewide total to 5,394 fatalities since the pandemic began. Another 269 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

After a one-day drop, Indiana saw its hospitalization numbers increase again, jumping back up to 3,381 residents currently hospitalized due to the virus. That is just short of the high watermark during the pandemic, which was set earlier this week.

According to officials, 43.1% of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, with just under 25% of the state’s ICU beds currently available.

Positivity rates in the state are beginning to drop in many locations, including in hard-hit counties like Lake and Porter counties. Some areas are still seeing increases however, including in Fayette County in the southeastern part of the state, which has seen a 15.17% positivity rate over the last seven days, and in nearby Franklin County, which has an 18.35% positivity rate.