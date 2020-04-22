Indiana Reports 394 New Coronavirus Cases as Deaths Across the State Reach 661

Indiana officials reported nearly 400 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, a number that lifts the statewide total to 12,438.

According to data released Wednesday, the state reported 394 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours.

Indiana officials also reported 31 additional deaths as a result of the virus, nearly half the number of fatalities reported a day earlier. The state’s death toll now sits at 661.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 4,263 cases and 214 deaths reported as of Wednesday. Lake County has reported 1,292 cases of the virus and 57 deaths.

That remains under a stay-at-home order through May 1.