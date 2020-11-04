Indiana Reports 3,756 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana confirmed 3,756 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 25 additional deaths related to the virus as the state's positivity rate continued to climb.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the statewide total to 191,764 during the pandemic, with 4,224 deaths attributed to the virus and another 240 probable deaths.

A total of 37,526 new tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 15,159 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests and cases increased the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 8.7% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 16.7% - a jump from the 16.2% reported one day earlier.

Hospitalization rates rose to 1,897, an increase from 1,867 reported a day earlier. Hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1.