Indiana Reports 2,855 New Coronavirus Cases, 67 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials in the state of Indiana reported 2,855 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 67 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, 637,987 residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began last year.

Of those residents, a total of 11,346 have died, with 406 additional deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 56,336 tests have been administered to 11,129 individuals, ISDH says. The state has conducted 7,237,304 tests performed on 2,999,073 people since the pandemic began.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests has continued to drop, falling to 7% on Saturday. The state’s positivity rate on individuals tested for the virus is at 15.3%, also down from the day before, according to ISDH data.

Hospitalizations related to the virus declined slightly on Saturday with 1,399 patients hospitalized statewide as of Friday night.

As of Friday night, 13.8% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 31.3% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 5.8% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 77.6% available.

Currently, Indiana residents ages 65 and older, along with health care workers, long term care residents and first responder are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, click here. If unable to access the internet, call 211.