Indiana Reports 1,589 New Coronavirus Cases As Positivity Rate Continues to Climb

Indiana’s coronavirus positivity rate continues to climb as state health officials on Monday reported 1,589 new cases and 23 additional deaths related to the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate on tests ticked upward from 6.2% to 6.5%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The positivity rate for individuals who took tests and received positive results in the last week also increased, from 11.4% on Sunday to 11.8% on Monday.

In all, 149,166 cases of the virus have been confirmed since the pandemic began, along with 3,727 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 9,463 individuals have been tested for the virus, with 21,713 total samples returned to state labs during that time. More than 2.5 million tests have been administered in all, with 1,564,722 individual residents receiving tests during the pandemic.

Over the weekend, Indiana saw the highest single-day increase in cases the state has seen during the pandemic. More than 2,500 new cases were reported Saturday alone, according to ISDH data.

The state’s hospitalization numbers also continued their rise over the weekend, with 1,373 patients hospitalized statewide due to the virus. That number is the highest the state has seen since early May.

The state says that 17.2% of its intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 4.3% of the state’s ventilators are being used to treat those patients.