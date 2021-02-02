Indiana Reports 1,567 New Coronavirus Cases, 65 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in the state of Indiana reported 1,567 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 65 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, 629,903 residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began last year.

Of those residents, a total of 9,677 have died, with 377 additional deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 27,552 tests have been administered to 5,520 individuals, ISDH says. The state has conducted 7,067,175 tests performed since the pandemic began.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests has continued to drop, falling to 8.1% on Tuesday, which was down from 8/3% on Monday. The state’s positivity rate on individuals tested for the virus is at 16.3%, also down from the day before, according to ISDH data.

Hospitalizations related to the virus increased slightly on Tuesday, with 1,624 patients hospitalized statewide as of Monday night.

Currently, 16.2% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 35.2% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 7.1% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 77.6% available.