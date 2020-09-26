Indiana Reports 1,155 New Coronavirus Cases, 11 Additional Deaths as State Eases Restrictions

As Indiana moves into Phase Five of its coronavirus reopening plan, the state is reporting 1,155 new cases of coronavirus, along with 11 additional deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to officials with the Indiana State Department of Health, Saturday’s new cases come after 9,643 new individuals were tested over the last day, with 27,028 total tests performed during that time.

In all, 116,549 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, with more than 1.35 million individuals tested for the virus. The state’s cumulative positivity rate on individuals tested during the pandemic stands at 8.6%, while the 7-day positivity rate stands at 6.8% in that category.

Saturday’s 11 additional fatalities brings the state’s confirmed death toll to 3,351 since the pandemic began.

The news comes as officials lift a slew of restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Limits on business occupancy and crowd sizes have mostly been eliminated for social events, while the state’s order requiring facial coverings has been extended to Oct. 17.

Currently only two counties in the state have been flagged as potential coronavirus trouble spots, with Gibson County in southwestern Indiana reporting elevated positivity rates on coronavirus tests. Monroe County in southern Indiana has been flagged as a potential spot for concern due to large-scale testing revealing a high number of cases at a local university, according to health officials.

Other counties that had previously been hotspots for the virus, including Lake County and Marion County, are seeing declines in case numbers and positivity rates at this time, according to ISDH data.