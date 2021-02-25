Indiana Reports 1,109 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Additional Deaths Thursday

Health officials in Indiana reported 1,109 new cases of coronavirus and 26 additional deaths on Thursday, as well as nearly 45,000 vaccinations administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 659,127 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 12,065, with another 429 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 45,659 tests were administered, with 6,770 of those tests conducted on new individuals, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,902,509 tests have been conducted on 3,100,111 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4.1% rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted, with an 11.1% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Wednesday night, 889 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 35.8% of ICU beds were available, with 6.8% of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients, and 79.8% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Wednesday that 38,655 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,694 first doses and 22,961 second doses were given over that period, officials said.

In all, 941,291 Indiana residents have received a first dose of vaccine and 507,155 are fully vaccinated with both doses, officials said. On Wednesday, health officials administered 44,985 vaccinations.

The state expanded eligibility to receive the vaccine on Tuesday to include those between the ages of 60 and 64, officials said, noting that nearly 63,000 people scheduled a vaccination appointment in the first three hours of the expanded eligibility.

Now, residents 60 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.