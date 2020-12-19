Indiana Officials Report More Than 4,800 New COVID-19 Cases, 73 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported more than 4,800 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 73 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 4,839 new cases of the virus were reported on Saturday, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 457,871 since the pandemic began.

Saturday’s additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths to 7,017, with another 321 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

ISDH data indicates that 39,908 tests were performed over the last 24 hours, with 13,563 Indiana residents tested. In all, 5,196,436 tests have been performed during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all coronavirus tests currently stands at 12.4%, with a seven-day positivity rate of 24.4% on unique individuals tested, according to ISDH data.

After a brief upward turn in hospitalizations earlier this week, those numbers have continued to decline, dropping to 2,932 patients on Saturday, the lowest number of hospitalized patients in more than a month. Approximately 31.3% of the state’s ICU beds are in use by COVID-19 patients, while 12.8% of the state’s ventilators are being used.

While some parts of the state, including Newton and Jasper counties, are seeing declines in coronavirus metrics, other counties are seeing surges, including Owen County, located in southwest Indiana. There, 899 new cases of the virus have been reported per 100,000 residents over the last week, with a 16.33% positivity rate.