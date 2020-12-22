Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Officials Report 3,758 New Cases of Coronavirus, 143 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Indiana reported 3,758 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 143 new deaths attributed to the virus, more than four times the number of fatalities reported a day earlier.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the statewide total to 471,876 since the pandemic began.

The 143 additional deaths reported Tuesday bring the statewide total to 7,244 fatalities since the pandemic began, with another 337 deaths being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, health officials say 42,244 total tests were performed on 12,039 individuals in the state. The positivity rate on all tests remained steady at 12.2% once again, with the positivity rate on unique individuals dropping to 24.2%.

Hospitalizations in Indiana rose Tuesday, with 3,064 COVID patients currently in hospitals. According to the latest data, 23.1% of ICU beds and 70% of ventilators are available statewide.

