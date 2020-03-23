Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Issues ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a stay-at-home order for all state residents as officials work to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The order will go into effect on March 25 and last through at least April 7. Numerous exceptions are spelled out in a press release detailing the order, but Holcomb says the next two weeks are “critical” in curtailing the spread of the virus.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread,” he said. “You must be part of the solution, not the problem.”

Residents must stay in their homes, but exceptions are being made for those who must continue to work. A list of permitted activities was also provided, including taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies like food, gas and medical supplies, and for health and safety reasons.

Indiana has completed nearly 2,000 coronavirus tests since the first positive case in the state was identified on March 6. 259 Indiana residents have tested positive for the disease, and seven deaths have been reported.

Governor Holcomb also ordered state personnel to work from home if possible, and will close all state facilities to public interaction on Tuesday.