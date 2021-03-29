Indiana COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expands to Those 30 and Up

State health officials opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility on Monday to all Indiana residents 30 and older.

The state's latest vaccine expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers, the Indiana Department of Health said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb had announced last week that the state would also open up vaccine eligibility for all residents 16 and older, starting Wednesday.

Indiana had previously limited eligibility to Hoosiers who are 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders and educators up to grade 12. Other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers are also eligible.

The health department said vaccine appointments will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.