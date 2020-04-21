Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Coronavirus Cases Top 12,000 as Deaths Across the State Reach 630

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state

A worker wearing a face mask prepares an internet order for customers of the Bloomington Community Farmers' Market where food is being distributed in a drive-thru arrangement at the Switchyard Pavilion

BLOOMINGTON, UNITED STATES – APRIL 11, 2020: A worker wearing a face mask prepares an internet order for customers of the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market where food is being distributed in a drive-thru arrangement at the Switchyard Pavilion.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Indiana officials are now reporting more than 12,000 total coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.

According to data released Tuesday, the state reported roughly 431 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours. The new statewide total for cases stands at 12,097, according to the State Department of Health.

Indiana officials also reported 61 additional deaths as a result of the virus, a sharp jump from the seven reported Monday. The state’s death toll now sits at 630.

Local

coronavirus illinois 33 mins ago

Apparel Company Threadless Offers Up Custom Face Masks, With All Proceeds Donated

coronavirus 42 mins ago

2nd Chicago Police Officer Who Died of Coronavirus Laid to Rest

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 4,176 cases and 206 deaths reported as of Tuesday. Lake County has reported 1,227 cases of the virus and 54 deaths.  

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us