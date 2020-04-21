Indiana Coronavirus Cases Top 12,000 as Deaths Across the State Reach 630

Indiana officials are now reporting more than 12,000 total coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.

According to data released Tuesday, the state reported roughly 431 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours. The new statewide total for cases stands at 12,097, according to the State Department of Health.

Indiana officials also reported 61 additional deaths as a result of the virus, a sharp jump from the seven reported Monday. The state’s death toll now sits at 630.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 4,176 cases and 206 deaths reported as of Tuesday. Lake County has reported 1,227 cases of the virus and 54 deaths.