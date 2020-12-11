illinois coronavirus

Illinois Reports 9,420 New Cases of Coronavirus, 190 Additional Deaths Friday

Illinois health officials reported 9,420 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 190 additional deaths Friday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Friday's new cases bring the state’s total to 832,951 since the start of the pandemic, with 14,050 total fatalities.

The state returned 104,448 new tests to state laboratories in the last 24 hours. In total, 11,586,296 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials reported a 9.4% seven-day positivity rate, based on the latest data from IDPH, which is 0.1% lower than one day prior.

As of midnight, 5,141 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 1,081 are currently in intensive care units, and 635 are on ventilators.

