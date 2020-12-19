Illinois Reports 7,562 New Coronavirus Cases, 108 Additional Deaths Saturday

Illinois health officials reported 7,562 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 108 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois now has 894,367 probable or confirmed cases of coronavirus during the pandemic, and will likely cross the 900,000 cases threshold on Sunday.

The 108 additional fatalities on Saturday bring the state to 15,123 deaths as a result of the pandemic, with another 1,203 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19-related fatalities, according to IDPH data.

For the 11th time in the last 12 days, more than 90,000 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with 96,851 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In all, 12,356,446 tests have been performed in the state since the pandemic began.

The state saw its hospitalization numbers continue to decline on Saturday, with 4,624 patients currently hospitalized as a result of the virus. Of those patients, 1,000 are currently in intensive care units, with 562 of those patients currently on ventilators.