Illinois Reports 7,037 New Coronavirus Cases, 96 Additional Deaths Thursday

Illinois health officials reported 7,037 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 96 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

The latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health bring Illinois' statewide total to 925,107 probable or confirmed cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Thursday's 96 additional fatalities bring the state to 15,643 deaths as a result of the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

Over the last 24 hours, 94,909 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, according to IDPH data.

In all, 12,782,980 tests have been performed in the state since the pandemic began.

The state's positivity rate for tests dropped to 8.9%, down from 9% the day before, while the positivity rate for cases was 7.2%, down from 7.5% on Wednesday.

The state saw its hospitalization numbers decrease slightly on Thursday, with 4,488 patients hospitalized. Of those, 944 are currently in intensive care units and 518 on ventilators.