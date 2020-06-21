Illinois Reports 658 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Illinois reported 658 new cases of coronavirus statewide Saturday, along with 23 additional deaths.

The new cases bring the statewide total since the pandemic began to 136,762 cases and 6,647 deaths.

The state also reported 23,816 total test specimens returned to state labs in the last 24 hours. The latest increase lifts the state to 1,360,784 tests conducted.

Health officials said the age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is still dropping, standing at two percent according to new figures from the department of public health. This is a drop from the three percent positvity rate Illinois had Saturday.