Illinois Reports 614 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois have reported 614 new cases of coronavirus statewide in the last 24 hours, along with six additional deaths.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state’s total number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic is now up to 147,865 after Monday’s new confirmed cases.

The six additional deaths, tied with Sunday for the lowest single-day increase in fatalities since late March, bring the state’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 7,026.

Overall, the state reported 21,134 new coronavirus test specimens returned to laboratories in the last 24 hours, bringing the testing total to 1,782,840.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate ticked upward slightly on Monday, now sitting at 2.56 percent after dropping to 2.55 percent on Sunday.

The state’s recovery rate, defined as the percentage of individuals reporting no coronavirus symptoms six or more weeks after their first positive tests, still stands at 94 percent, according to IDPH data.